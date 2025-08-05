Rolling road closures, drainage surveys and digging trial holes - Evening survey work to take place in Brighouse town centre for Town Deal

Brighouse residents are being warned that survey work will take place this month for Brighouse Town Deal works.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From August 11 to 25, evening work will be taking place including drainage surveys and digging trial holes in roads and pavements.

Brighouse Town Deal is the £19.1 million Government-funded plan being delivered by Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial Street, Brighouse.

Projects that are being delivered by Brighouse Town Deal include the redevelopment of Brighouse Market, the Industry 4.0 Hub and improving streets and public spaces in the town.

A spokesperson for Brighouse Town Deal said: “These are site investigations and will start from Monday, August 11 and continue through to Friday, August 25 but only in the evenings with work taking place from 7pm, any noisy work finishing by 11pm and all roads fully re-opened by 4am.

“There will be rolling road closures during the night in the impacted areas, but access will be maintained at all times for residents, businesses and the emergency services.

"The work involves drainage surveys and digging some trial holes in the roads and pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be carried out by construction company Esh who will be contacting those directly impacted by letter in the next few days.

“Disruption should be minimal, but we wanted to let you know and apologise in advance for any inconvenience as we continue the planning for the transformation works in the town centre.

Anyone with any questions, queries, or concerns regarding the works taking place is asked to email [email protected].