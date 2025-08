There was a rich mix of film, food, performances and music in the park showcasing Calderdale’s vibrant, multicultural identity.

Performances entertained the crowds throughout the day on the main stage and refurbished bandstand and there were also activities and workshops around the park.

The event was produced as a partnership between Calderdale Council, Radio Sangam and the community.

Here are 13 pictures from People's Park Festival, taken by Simon Hulme.

1 . People's Park Festival Punjabi Roots are pictured on stage at the Festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

2 . People's Park Festival Punjabi Roots are pictured on stage at the Festival. Photo: Simon Hulme

3 . People's Park Festival One of the life size puppets from the Northern Broadsides group at the Festival. Photo: Simon Hulme