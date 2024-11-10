A new way of providing transport services could be coming to Calderdale as plans take another step forward.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being asked for their views on the latest proposals to create three ‘shared transport hubs’ in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge.

Shared transport hubs are one-stop shops for transport services, with plans in Calderdale including facilities for car club vehicle parking locations, electric vehicle charging, secure cycle parking, access to shared e-bikes and bike repair stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority launched the shared transport hub initiative and following an initial consultation earlier this year, the public’s views have been taken on board and people in Calderdale are now being asked for their feedback on the next stage of proposals.

Under the latest plans, the three hubs would be located at Hebden Bridge market place car park, Todmorden College, and School Lane in Todmorden.

Working hard to minimise the impact on parking, there’ll be no changes to parking bay numbers in Todmorden and a reduction of three spaces in Hebden Bridge as a result of the plans – to improve the area for pedestrians, cyclists and electric vehicles.

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “Introducing shared transport hubs to Calderdale will be a great way of encouraging people to choose more sustainable ways to travel by making it easier to walk, cycle and wheel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Courtney

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is working in partnership with Calderdale Council to deliver the hubs.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “As part of our commitment to taking climate action, we’re keen to give people more choice on how to travel, and to make it as easy as possible for them to do so sustainably and actively. Shared transport hubs support this priority, whilst encouraging more people into our thriving towns and places.”

Julie Thorpe, CEO at Todmorden College, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting a Shared Transport Hub. We think its facilities and services will make it easier for local people to use sustainable transport and reduce the level of carbon emissions generated by short journeys around the town.”

The consultation will run until Monday, December 2.

For more information visit yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/calderdalehubs.