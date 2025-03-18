Sowerby Bridge accident: Woman freed by firefighters after two-car crash in Calderdale
Firefighters rescued a woman trapped after a two-car crash in Sowerby Bridge this afternoon.
The accident happened on Norland Road shortly before 1.59pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to help and the teams freed a woman from one of the cars.
She was left in the care of paramedics.
Meantime, another accident is causing tailbacks on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield this afternoon.
The crash site is near Birchencliffe and has closed Halifax Road both ways between the Cavalry Arms pub and St Philip's Church.