Sowerby Bridge accident: Woman freed by firefighters after two-car crash in Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped after a two-car crash in Sowerby Bridge this afternoon.

The accident happened on Norland Road shortly before 1.59pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to help and the teams freed a woman from one of the cars.

She was left in the care of paramedics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The crash happened earlier this afternoonThe crash happened earlier this afternoon
The crash happened earlier this afternoon

Meantime, another accident is causing tailbacks on the A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield this afternoon.

The crash site is near Birchencliffe and has closed Halifax Road both ways between the Cavalry Arms pub and St Philip's Church.

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/a629-accident-delays-for-calderdale-drivers-and-warning-to-hospital-patients-after-crash-closes-busy-route-5039748

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice