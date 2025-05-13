Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Notices: Overnight road closures and no right turn in Halifax town centre

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Several temporary prohibition of traffic notices in Halifax town centre are set to come into force in the next few weeks.

Here are the Halifax town centre road closures and changes to road layout that are set to begin over the next two weeks.

Cross Hills, Halifax

Road closed

The road will be closed from junctions with North Parade/Northgate/North Bridge Street/Cross Hills to North Bridge for a distance of approximately 100 metres.

For alternative route drivers should follow the diversion on site – resident access will be maintained when works allow.

The closure will be in force between 8pm and 5am from May 15 until July 2.

Winding Road, Halifax

The road will be closed from junctions with North Parade/Northgate/Broad Street for a distance of approximately 150 metres.

For alternative route drivers should follow the diversion on site – resident access will be maintained when works allow.

The closure will be in force between 8pm and 5am from May 15 until July 2.

Commercial Street, Halifax

No right turn from Commercial Street to Wards End for a distance of approximately 17 metres.

The order will come into operation on May 26 until September 16.

