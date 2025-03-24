Temporary traffic lights on Charlestown Road for two weeks during work to repair gas pipes in Halifax

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out repair work on gas pipes under Charlestown Road in Halifax.

The project, which is expected to last for a maximum of two weeks, has been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some temporary traffic management measures will be put in place.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Charlestown Road, between Cemex Concrete Plant and the retail park.

These lights will be manned 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 5pm Saturdays and Sundays to help the flow of traffic.

Matt Cordingley, Project Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential repair works.

"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.”

The gas supply to homes and businesses in the area will not be affected.

For further information about the work contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected].

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.