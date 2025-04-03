Traffic in Calderdale: Delays through Hipperholme, Sowerby Bridge and on M62 this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 08:20 BST
Busy traffic, Hipperholme CrossroadsBusy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads
Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads
Calderdale drivers are facing delays this morning (Thursday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Hipperholme – Delays of six minutes on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Lower Brea and Whitehall Street.

A58, Wyke – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound between Leeds Road and Whitehall Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Work on A629 link bridge to take place over the next four months

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Delays of three minutes on A58 Wharf Street Eastbound between A58 and Stanley Street.

A58 – Delays of four minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound between Cow Close Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

Related topics:TrafficM62CalderdaleSowerby Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice