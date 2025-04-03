Traffic in Calderdale: Delays through Hipperholme, Sowerby Bridge and on M62 this morning

Busy traffic, Hipperholme Crossroads

Calderdale drivers are facing delays this morning (Thursday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A58, Hipperholme – Delays of six minutes on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Lower Brea and Whitehall Street.

A58, Wyke – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound between Leeds Road and Whitehall Avenue.

A58, Sowerby Bridge – Delays of three minutes on A58 Wharf Street Eastbound between A58 and Stanley Street.

A58 – Delays of four minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Eastbound between Cow Close Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).