Traffic & travel: All of the road closures in Sowerby and where drivers are being diverted

Sowerby residents are facing several diversions over the next couple of months for roadworks to take place.

Roadworks by Northern Gas Networks are taking place across Sowerby.

Haugh End Lane is expected to be closed from Lower Brockwell Lane to No. 32 until November 7.

Roadworks by Northern Gas Networks are taking place across Sowerby. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributors.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Haugh End Lane, Quarry Hill, Sowerby Street, Foundry Street, West Street.

Closures on Lower Brockwell Lane are set to be in place from September 1 to October 24.

The road will be closed from its junction with Rochdale Road to Haugh End Lane.

The alternative route is via Rochdale Road, West Street, Foundry Street, Sowerby Street, Quarry Hill, Haugh End Lane.

Fore Lane has been closed since the end of July and is expected to reopen on Friday, September 5.

The alternative route is via Fore Lane Avenue, Sowerby New Road, Quarry Hill and vice versa.

The 577 will be diverting in both directions during the works.

These stops will be missed:

Inbound towards Halifax: Sowerby Pollit Avenue, Sowerby Bates Avenue, Sowerby at Beechwood Crescent, Sowerby Tennyson Avenue, Sowerby Bridge opp Sacred Heart School, Sowerby Bridge Fore Lane Springfield & Sowerby Bridge Quarry Hill

Outbound towards Sowerby Bridge & Boulderclough: Sowerby Bridge Quarry Hill, Sowerby Bridge Fore Lane, Sowerby Bridge White Windows, Sowerby Bridge Sacred Heart School, Sowerby opp Tennyson Avenue, Sowerby Flower Bank, Sowerby opp Beechwood Crescent, Sowerby on Bates Avenue & Sowerby Pollit Avenue