Traffic & Travel: Buses diverted as Ripponden road is closed for roadworks
A road in Ripponden is closed until next month for works to take place.
Cross Wells Road in Ripponden is closed due to roadworks from today (Thursday) until Friday, May 2.
The work is being undertaken by Northern Powergrid.
Buses are having to divert due to the closure.
Metro Travel News has shared: "Team Pennine 561 and 562 are diverting via Blue Ball Road and Causeway Head Lane
“Thanks for your patience.”
