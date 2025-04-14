Traffic & Travel: Buses diverted as Todmorden road is closed for emergency works
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A road in and out of Todmorden is closed until further notice for emergency works to take place.
Lumbutts Road is closed due to to emergency repairs both ways at Knowlwood Road until further notice.
The works are to repair a retaining wall that was destroyed in traffic collision.
Buses are having to divert due to the closure.
Metro Travel News has shared: “TLCBus T6 and T8 are diverting via Halifax Road and Woodhouse Road in both directions
“Thank you for your patience during these works.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.