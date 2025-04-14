Traffic & Travel: Buses diverted as Todmorden road is closed for emergency works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road in and out of Todmorden is closed until further notice for emergency works to take place.

Lumbutts Road is closed due to to emergency repairs both ways at Knowlwood Road until further notice.

The works are to repair a retaining wall that was destroyed in traffic collision.

Buses are having to divert due to the closure.

Metro Travel News has shared: “TLCBus T6 and T8 are diverting via Halifax Road and Woodhouse Road in both directions

“Thank you for your patience during these works.”