Traffic & travel: Here are the road closures due to start this week in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Charlestown and Triangle

Here are the roads where drivers may face delays due to closures that begin this week.

Ferguson Street, Halifax

A section of Ferguson Street will be closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place from September 1 to 5.

Ferguson Street will be closed from side of No.6 Carlton Street to No. 9 for a distance of approximately 20 metres.

The alternative route is via Carlton Street, Bull Close Lane.

Haugh End Lane, Sowerby Bridge

A section of Haugh End Lane will be closed for Northern Gas Networks works.

The closures are set to be in place from September 1 to November 7.

Haugh End Lane will be closed from Lower Brockwell Lane to No. 32 for a distance of approximately 260 metres.

The alternative route is via unaffected part of Haugh End Lane, Quarry Hill, Sowerby Street, Foundry Street, West Street.

Lower Brockwell Lane, Triangle

A section of Lower Brockwell Lane will be closed for Northern Gas Networks works.

The closures are set to be in place from September 1 to October 24.

Lower Brockwell Lane will be closed from its junction with Rochdale Road to Haugh End Lane for a distance of approximately 420 metres.

The alternative route is via Rochdale Road, West Street, Foundry Street, Sowerby Street, Quarry Hill, Haugh End Lane.

A646 Halifax Road, Charlestown

A section of A646 Halifax Road will be closed for Yorkshire Water works.

The closures are set to be in place from September 5 to 7.

A646 Halifax Road will be closed from its junction with Underbank Avenue to Stony Lane for a distance of approximately 80 metres.

Local diversion route is via A6033, A58, A6139 and vice versa. HGV diversion route is via Rochdale Road (A664), A6193, M62(junction 21), M62(junction 24), Huddersfield Road (A629), Calderdale Way (A629), A646 and vice versa.

Thornhills Beck Lane, Brighouse

A section of Thornhills Beck Lane will be closed for Total Resources works.

The closures are set to be in place on September 2.

Thornhills Beck Lane will be closed from its junction with Jay House Lane to Railway Bridge for a distance of approximately 426 metres.

The alternative route is via Jay House Lane, A643 Highmoor Lane, Clifton Common and vice versa.