Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

Live at The Piece Hall: Some of the best photos from this year's Piece Hall gigs in Halifax including Gary Barlow, The Corrs, James and Paul Heaton

By Abigail Kellett and Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Another summer season of music at the Piece Hall has come to an end.

We’re taking a look back at some of the best pictures from this year’s gigs at the Halifax venue.

A summer of music was kickstarted by indie greats James.

1. James

A summer of music was kickstarted by indie greats James. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Gary Barlow played a huge hit-packed set including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget.

2. Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow played a huge hit-packed set including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

Irish pop icons The Corrs, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard.

3. The Corrs

Irish pop icons The Corrs, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig.

4. UB40

The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall

