We’re taking a look back at some of the best pictures from this year’s gigs at the Halifax venue.
1. James
A summer of music was kickstarted by indie greats James. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall
2. Gary Barlow
Gary Barlow played a huge hit-packed set including Relight My Fire, Back For Good, Rule The World and Never Forget. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall
3. The Corrs
Irish pop icons The Corrs, who have sold more than 40 million albums, delighted fans at the latest summer season show in the historic courtyard. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall
4. UB40
The sun shone down on the Piece Hall for the UB40 gig. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor & The Piece Hall