Traffic & Travel: Severe delays for drivers in Brighouse town centre, M62, A672 and Ripponden this morning
Calderdale drivers are facing longer than usual delays on their commute this morning (Monday).
Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:
A672, Rishworth Moor – Drivers are facing a 19 minute delay following a crash. The M62 Westbound exit slip road closed.
M62, from J22 to J21 wesbound – Drivers are facing a one hour and 29 minute delay following an accident this morning.
A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.
A644, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.
Oldham Road, Ripponde – Drivers are facing a ten minute delay.