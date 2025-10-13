Traffic & Travel: Severe delays for drivers in Brighouse town centre, M62, A672 and Ripponden this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Oct 2025, 08:27 BST
Calderdale drivers are facing longer than usual delays on their commute this morning (Monday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A672, Rishworth Moor – Drivers are facing a 19 minute delay following a crash. The M62 Westbound exit slip road closed.

Severe delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning.

M62, from J22 to J21 wesbound – Drivers are facing a one hour and 29 minute delay following an accident this morning.

A644, Brighouse – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

A644, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a six minute delay.

Oldham Road, Ripponde – Drivers are facing a ten minute delay.

