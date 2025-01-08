Traffic & Travel: Severe delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Icy conditions and closed roads are causing delays in Halifax this morning (Wednesday).

Here are where drivers are facing delays:

A58 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A58 Burdock Way Westbound between Watkinsons Almhouses and A629 Orange Street (Orange Street Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A629 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A629 Ovenden Road Southbound between Denholme House Farm Drive and Ovenden Way. Average speed 15 mph.

A road into Halifax is closed, also causing some traffic. According to the AA’s travel alerts, road closed due to snow on A644 Brighouse Road both ways from A629 Halifax Road to Well Heads.

Calderdale Council is still advising residents to avoid non-essential travel during the forecasted icy weather conditions this week.