Traffic & Travel: Severe delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning

Roadworks are causing delays on roads in Calderdale this morning (Thursday).

Here are the roads where drivers are facing delays:

A629, Halifax – Slow traffic on A629 Broad Street both ways from Heath Road to Waterhouse Street. In the construction area.

Severe delays for drivers in Halifax town centre this morning.

A58, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing an eight minute delay. Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound from Break Neck to A644 Brighouse Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). In the construction area.

A649, Hipperholme – Drivers are facing a five minute delay.

A629, Ainley Top – Drivers are facing a six minute delay. Slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road Northbound from Thornhill Road to Yew Tree Road.

A644, Brighouse – Slow traffic on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound from Coppin Hall Lane to A62 Cooper Bridge Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout).