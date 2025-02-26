Traffic & Travel: Todmorden roads to be closed for around four weeks with a diversion in place

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two Todmorden roads will be closed for around four weeks for works to take place.

Parts of Blind Lane and Victoria Road are closed for Avove Ltd works to take place.

Avove was recently appointed to deliver Yorkshire Water's Developer Services during the AMP8 period 2025-2029.

Read More
From musicians and actors to a TV weatherman: 13 of the famous faces who have ca...
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed

The closures are set to be in place until March 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blind Lane is closed from No. 51 to junction with Victoria Road for a distance of approximately 40 metres.

Victoria Road is closed from No. 32 to No. 40 for a distance of approximately 40 metres.

Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed sections of road.

The alternative route for Blind Lane is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road

The alternative route for Victoria Road is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road.

For more news, what’s on and sport from across Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Related topics:TrafficTravelTodmorden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice