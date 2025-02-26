Traffic & Travel: Todmorden roads to be closed for around four weeks with a diversion in place

Two Todmorden roads will be closed for around four weeks for works to take place.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Blind Lane and Victoria Road are closed for Avove Ltd works to take place.

Avove was recently appointed to deliver Yorkshire Water's Developer Services during the AMP8 period 2025-2029.

Road closed

The closures are set to be in place until March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blind Lane is closed from No. 51 to junction with Victoria Road for a distance of approximately 40 metres.

Victoria Road is closed from No. 32 to No. 40 for a distance of approximately 40 metres.

Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed sections of road.

The alternative route for Blind Lane is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road

The alternative route for Victoria Road is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road.

For more news, what’s on and sport from across Calderdale visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk