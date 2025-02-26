Traffic & Travel: Todmorden roads to be closed for around four weeks with a diversion in place
Parts of Blind Lane and Victoria Road are closed for Avove Ltd works to take place.
Avove was recently appointed to deliver Yorkshire Water's Developer Services during the AMP8 period 2025-2029.
The closures are set to be in place until March 28.
Blind Lane is closed from No. 51 to junction with Victoria Road for a distance of approximately 40 metres.
Victoria Road is closed from No. 32 to No. 40 for a distance of approximately 40 metres.
Diversions are in place for those still needing to access the closed sections of road.
The alternative route for Blind Lane is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road
The alternative route for Victoria Road is via Harley Street, Adam Street, A646 Burnley Road.
