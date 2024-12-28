Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grand Central has submitted its application to the rail regulator, the Office for Rail and Road (ORR), to extend its track access rights in Yorkshire and the North East beyond 2027.

Grand Central links 15 destinations, including Halifax and Brighouse, to London King’s Cross.

If approved, the application could unlock the conditions for Grand Central to invest in new, state-of-the-art Bi-Mode trains.

These trains would replace the current 24-year-old stock and could increase capacity on the line by up to 20 per cent, offering more services to customers and making journeys more reliable and comfortable.

The trains would also cut carbon emissions and could serve the UK long into the future as they operate on both electric and non-electric tracks.

The move builds on Grand Central's previous application to the regulator earlier this year to deliver additional services and new stops across Yorkshire and the North East.

Both applications have been backed by local businesses including Hays Travel, F.C. Halifax Town, and the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which have acknowledged the crucial role Grand Central’s services play in boosting regional growth.

Paul Hutchings, Managing Director responsible for Grand Central, said: “We’re proud of the role we play at Grand Central in connecting underserved communities across Yorkshire and the North East, and we’re grateful to be backed by local businesses who recognise the crucial role our services play in connecting businesses to opportunities that drive local growth.

" We want to secure our long-term future in the region, creating the conditions to unlock investment in new trains at no cost to the taxpayer – expanding capacity and enabling us to deliver an even better experience for our passengers and the communities we serve.”

David Bosomworth, Chairman of F.C. Halifax Town said: “The club and community are fully behind Grand Central’s applications to secure its long-term future and expand its services across the region.

"Grand Central’s services are a crucial way for our fans and visitors to reach The Shay and we want to see them maintained and expanded so we can maximise the benefits this connectivity brings to our club and the town.”