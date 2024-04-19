The project in Elland, funded thanks to more than £6m from the Government’s Future High Street Fund, aims to make it a “more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live or work in or visit the town”, says Calderdale Council.

On its Calderdale Next Chapter website, the council says: “We’re planning improvements to public spaces and the addition of natural features.

"This is an investment designed to deliver a thriving market town which is vibrant, safe and a great place to spend time.”

The work includes pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square is getting new stone flags laid and a new seating area will create a space for residents, shoppers and visitors to rest, meet and take part in events at the new ‘Southgate Square’.

In Coronation Street car park, 17 parking bays will be kept, with an extra two parking spaces created on the adjacent road.

The Cartwheel Club is being refurbished to create a new community hub.

Here are some photos of what work is going on in Elland.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

