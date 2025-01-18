Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An under-threat Halifax bus service has been saved.

A new operator has been found for the 571 between Halifax and Shelf.

There were fears residents in some of Calderdale’s towns and villages could lose a key link when Arriva announced it would be dropping the route after its contract runs out on February 22.

Councillors and Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden took up their worries with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, seeking assurance the service would continue.

Councillor Kelly Thornham

Town ward councilllor Kelly Thornham has now shared that a new provider has been found for the route, which takes in areas including Hipperholme, Lightcliffe, Brighouse and Southowram.

Councillor Thornham said the new operator will be Go Ahead and the buses will run more frequently than previously.

She explained: "The new 571 timetable includes an improved 30-minute daytime frequency (currently hourly) which is very welcome!

"Although Go Ahead is a new operator in West Yorkshire, they are a significant operator in Manchester’s Bee Network and have operations across the UK, including East Yorkshire, the North East, Oxford, and London.

"This is very welcome news because, as you know, we’ve worked hard to tackle the disappointing service from Arriva.

"We’re hopeful Southowram will now finally have the improved bus service which is so badly needed.

“As we move towards a franchising, routes and frequencies will be reviewed again.

"The increased frequency from Go Ahead is being funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

"Further details will be issued in the coming weeks. There will be no gap in service.”