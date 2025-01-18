What is happening with Halifax buses: 'Welcome news' as Halifax bus service saved from the axe

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jan 2025, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An under-threat Halifax bus service has been saved.

A new operator has been found for the 571 between Halifax and Shelf.

There were fears residents in some of Calderdale’s towns and villages could lose a key link when Arriva announced it would be dropping the route after its contract runs out on February 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors and Halifax’s MP Kate Dearden took up their worries with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, seeking assurance the service would continue.

Councillor Kelly ThornhamCouncillor Kelly Thornham
Councillor Kelly Thornham

Town ward councilllor Kelly Thornham has now shared that a new provider has been found for the route, which takes in areas including Hipperholme, Lightcliffe, Brighouse and Southowram.

Councillor Thornham said the new operator will be Go Ahead and the buses will run more frequently than previously.

Read More
Arriva cutting bus routes: Axing Halifax bus service 'would leave residents isol...

She explained: "The new 571 timetable includes an improved 30-minute daytime frequency (currently hourly) which is very welcome!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Although Go Ahead is a new operator in West Yorkshire, they are a significant operator in Manchester’s Bee Network and have operations across the UK, including East Yorkshire, the North East, Oxford, and London.

"This is very welcome news because, as you know, we’ve worked hard to tackle the disappointing service from Arriva.

"We’re hopeful Southowram will now finally have the improved bus service which is so badly needed.

“As we move towards a franchising, routes and frequencies will be reviewed again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The increased frequency from Go Ahead is being funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

"Further details will be issued in the coming weeks. There will be no gap in service.”

Related topics:HalifaxCouncillorsCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice