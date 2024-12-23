When will A646 Halifax Road reopen: Major Calderdale route that connects two towns will be shut over Christmas as sewer is 'more damaged than originally thought'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of Hebden Bridge’s ward councillors, Sarah Courtney, had said she has been told by Yorkshire Water that the A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden would be back open on Christmas Eve “at the latest”.
But deputy leader of Calderdale Council and Luddenden Foot ward councillor Scott Patient has today announced the road will be shut over Christmas.
“Unfortunately the sewer is more damaged than they originally thought and Yorkshire Water have confirmed the work will not be completed by December 24 as they had hoped,” he has posted on social media.
"Their contractor will not be working December 25 or 26 but expect them to return to site on December 27 to continue the repairs.
"The council have another meeting tomorrow when they hope to agree the reinstatement works to the highways asset that is the culvert.
"This will very much depend on the extent of damage to the sewer and their working method.
“All shops and businesses remain open (bearing in mind Christmas opening times)
"There should be a better idea tomorrow about a revised target date for reopening the road but clearly this continues to be a very complicated situation.
"We are working with partners to inform them of the delay and to extend the shuttle bus service.
"I will update you again once I know more.”
The route is the main road between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and its closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown - has caused delays to drivers and bus passengers having to be diverted.
Traders in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have also been reporting a drop in trade as people avoid the road closure.
And organisers if the Christmas Eve Tractor Run have had to come up with a new route, with the procession now going from Bridgeroyd to Todmorden, then Littleborough, Blackstone Edge, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Heptonstall and Colden.
Full details of the route and timings for the event, which raises money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.