Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hopes one of Calderdale routes shut for emergency works could reopen tomorrow have been dashed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Hebden Bridge’s ward councillors, Sarah Courtney, had said she has been told by Yorkshire Water that the A646 Halifax Road between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden would be back open on Christmas Eve “at the latest”.

But deputy leader of Calderdale Council and Luddenden Foot ward councillor Scott Patient has today announced the road will be shut over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately the sewer is more damaged than they originally thought and Yorkshire Water have confirmed the work will not be completed by December 24 as they had hoped,” he has posted on social media.

The road will not reopen tomorrow as had been hoped

"Their contractor will not be working December 25 or 26 but expect them to return to site on December 27 to continue the repairs.

"The council have another meeting tomorrow when they hope to agree the reinstatement works to the highways asset that is the culvert.

"This will very much depend on the extent of damage to the sewer and their working method.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All shops and businesses remain open (bearing in mind Christmas opening times)

"There should be a better idea tomorrow about a revised target date for reopening the road but clearly this continues to be a very complicated situation.

"We are working with partners to inform them of the delay and to extend the shuttle bus service.

"I will update you again once I know more.”

The route is the main road between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and its closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown - has caused delays to drivers and bus passengers having to be diverted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden have also been reporting a drop in trade as people avoid the road closure.

And organisers if the Christmas Eve Tractor Run have had to come up with a new route, with the procession now going from Bridgeroyd to Todmorden, then Littleborough, Blackstone Edge, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Heptonstall and Colden.

Full details of the route and timings for the event, which raises money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice HERE