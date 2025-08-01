Some of the roadworks currently causing disruption in Halifax town centre should be gone in September.

And, says a Calderdale councillor, more should be gone by the end of January.

A huge project which completely change how we travel around Halifax has been underway since last year and has meant several months of roadworks.

As reported by the Courier, the whole project is not due to be finished until 2028.

Roadworks at North Bridge

But a councillor has revealed today when some of the work will be done.

One of the Skircoat ward councillors, Ann Kingston, has posted that one of the other ward councillors for Skircoat, Colin Hutchinson, recently attended a briefing on the work being carried out on the A629 through the town centre to Orange Street roundabout.

She said that work is on track to finish by December or January.

“Bull Green is the biggest current job, with overnight resurfacing from August 17,” she posted.

"We expect the improvement work at Bull Green to be completed this September, and the whole of the ‘Western Corridor’ project to be completed in December/January.

"These works will cause short-term disruption but will bring safer crossings, better traffic flow, and more attractive public spaces in Halifax town centre.”

Concerns have been raised by some Halifax town centre businesses about the impact the roadworks are having on their trade.

Many have reported a drop in footfall seen since the roadworks started.

The council says there is a free shuttle bus operating and contractor Galliford Try is “working hard to ensure that clear and effective signage is in place on site, including improved directional signage to promote ‘Open for Business’ messaging across key entry points”.

The town centre project includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town and Bull Green roundabout removed altogether and replaced with a traffic-signalised junction.

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

‘Welcoming gateways’ will be created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.