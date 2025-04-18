Where highways work will take place as £15 million programme of roadworks is approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors have approved a £15 million programme of roadworks for the next two years.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet members agreed the programme for 2025-26 and 2026-27, enabling funding agreements to be signed by the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority to unlock the cash.

It will give the council £15 million to spend on roads and other highway infrastructure, with around £12 million of that expected to be spent on maintaining roads, repairing walls and bridges, and road safety measures.

Halifax Town Hall

Most money will be spent on carriageway resurfacing, surface dressing and patching and road reconstruction with more than 500 roads across the borough are included in the proposed programme of work over the next two years.

Recommending to colleagues they approve the programme, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said an effective and well-maintained highway network was crucial to link up Calderdale’s communities.

The Government had put an extra £1.6 billion into the highways pot nationally of which £1.8 million was coming Calderdale’s way, she said.

Coun Courtney said the borough was badly hit by Storm Bert last November, following which £6 million worth of damage needed repairing.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

In terms of structures and drainage, three schemes totalling £1.5 million to urgently retain Hebble Viaduct, King Cross Viaduct and Shears Viaduct, all in Halifax, are planned.

Other big costs include rebuilding a retaining wall collapse on the A58 at Ryburn (£750,000), an A681 retaining wall collapse reconstruction at Todmorden (£1 million) and an A6025 retaining wall failure reconstruction at Brighouse is expected to cost £2 million.

Other repairs needed are at the A629 Keighley Road at Mixenden and Ovenden (£250,000), at Allescholes Road, Todmorden (£50,000); at the A6033 at Peckett Well, Hebden Bridge (£150,000), at Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge (£1.1 million) and a Long Wall retaining wall failure reconstruction at Elland (£500,000).

Wall inspections across the borough are expected to cost around while “next-in-line” high priority schemes across Calderdale would cost £3.7 million, the report to councillors said.

Resurfacing work is planned at the following roads:

Halifax Road, Brighouse; Huddersfield Road, Brighouse; Towngate, Brighouse; Wakefield Road, Brighouse; Broad Carr Lane, Elland; Dewsbury Road, Elland; Elland-Riorges Link, Elland; Huddersfield Road, Elland; Victoria Road, Elland; Stainland Road, Greetland and Stainland B Road resurfacing.

Bradford Road Hipperholme; Beacon Hill Road, Halifax; Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road, Lightcliffe; Charlestown Road, Halifax; Claremount Road, Claremount, Halifax; Witchfield Hill, Shelf; Tofts Grove, Rastrick.

Halifax Road, Ripponden; Rochdale Road, Ripponden; Scammonden Road, Ripponden; Stainland Road, Barkisland; Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge; Pye Nest Road, Sowerby Bridge; Rochdale Road, Sowerby Bridge; Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax; Spring Edge West, Halifax; Tuel Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Doghouse Lane, Todmorden; Rochdale Road, Todmorden; Cain Lane, Southowram, Halifax; Law Lane, Southowram, Halifax; Ovenden Road, Halifax; Shaw Hill, Skircoat, Halifax; Pellon New Road, Halifax.

Surface dressing is planned at the following roads:

Blackburn Road, Brighouse; Cookson Street, Brighouse; Garden Road, Brighouse; Grannyhall Grove, Brighouse; Ivy Street, Brighouse; Rydings Avenue, Brighouse; Rydings Close, Brighouse; Rydings Drive, Brighouse; Ye Farre Close, Brighouse.

Cross Ends Lane, Hebden Bridge; Grey Stones Lane, Hebden Bridge; Haworth Old Road, Hebden Bridge; Thurrish Lane, Hebden Bridge; Akroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge; Billy Lane, Hebden Bridge; Height Road, Hebden Bridge; Nook Lane, Hebden Bridge; Parrock Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Broad Lane, Todmorden; Cross Stone Road, Todmorden; Great House Road, Todmorden; Hey Head Lane, Todmorden; New Crossley Road, Todmorden; Upper Lane, Todmorden.

Branch Lane, Elland; Dodge Holme Drive, Mixenden, Halifax; Dodge Holme Gardens, Mixenden, Halifax; Dodge Holme Road, Mixenden, Halifax; Roper Green, Mixenden, Halifax.

Blackstone Edge Road, Mytholmroyd; Coppy Nook Lane, Mytholmroyd; Cragg Road, Mytholmroyd; Folly Hall Lane, Mytholmroyd; High Stones Road, Mytholmroyd; New Road, Mytholmroyd; Sykes Gate, Mytholmroyd; Weather Hill Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Airedale Drive, Shelf; Belgrave Avenue, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Close, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Avenue, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Crescent, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Drive, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Gardens, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Grove, Claremount, Halifax; Belgrave Park, Claremount, Halifax; Belle Vue Crescent, Claremount, Halifax; Horley Green Road, Claremount, Halifax; Jerwood Hill Close, Claremount, Halifax; Jerwood Hill Road, Claremount, Halifax.

Airedale Drive, Shelf; Belle Vue Rise, Shelf; Belle Vue Road, Shelf; Brackens Lane, Shelf; Burned Grove, Shelf; Burned Road, Shelf; Burnside Avenue, Shelf; Cock Hill Lane, Shelf; Cross Lane, Shelf; Dovedale Close, Shelf; Eskdale Avenue, Shelf; Giles Hill Lane, Shelf; Highcliffe Court, Shelf; Moor Grove, Shelf; Sandmoor Gardens, Shelf; Shelf Moor, Shelf; Soaper Lane, Shelf; South Lane, Shelf; Stanage Lane, Shelf; Wharfdale Mount, Shelf.

Greencroft Avenue, Northowram, Halifax; Hedge Top Lane, Northowram, Halifax; High Cross Lane, Northowram, Halifax; St Matthew’s Drive, Northowram, Halifax; Westercroft View, Northowram, Halifax; Windmill Crescent, Northowram, Halifax; Windmill Drive, Northowram, Halifax.

Cousin Lane, Ovenden, Halifax; Myrtle Avenue, Ovenden, Halifax; Myrtle Drive, Ovenden, Halifax; Myrtle Gardens, Ovenden, Halifax; Myrtle Grove, Ovenden, Halifax; Myrtle Place, Ovenden, Halifax.

Castlefields Crescent, Rastrick; Castlefields Drive, Rastrick; Castlefields Road, Rastrick; Greystone Court, Rastrick; Long Ridge, Rastrick; Lyndhurst Avenue, Rastrick; Lyndhurst Grove Road, Rastrick; Toothill Avenue, Rastrick; Toothill Bank, Rastrick; Toothill Lane, Rastrick;

Kebroyd Avenue, Ripponden; Parkdale Drive, Ripponden; Bank Royd Lane, Ripponden; Clough House Lane, Ripponden; Lower Road, Ripponden; Moorfield Road, Ripponden; Scammonden Road, Ripponden; Stainland Dene, Holywell Green, Ripponden; Steele Lane, Ripponden; Withins Lane, Ripponden.

Bayswater Terrace, Skircoat, Halifax; Belvoir Gardens, Skircoat, Halifax; Greenroyd Avenue, Skircoat, Halifax; Haddon Avenue, Skircoat, Halifax; Lawrence Road, Skircoat, Halifax; Rawson Avenue, Skircoat, Halifax; St Alban’s Avenue, Skircoat, Halifax; St Alban’s Road, Skircoat, Halifax; St Anne’s Road, Skircoat, Halifax; St Bevan’s Road, Skircoat, Halifax; St Ives Gardens, Skircoat, Halifax; St Ives Road, Skircoat, Halifax.

Back Burnley Road, Cornholme, Todmorden; Carrfield Villas, Cornholme, Todmorden; Greenfield Terrace, Cornholme, Todmorden; Holyoake Street, Cornholme, Todmorden; Lennox Road, Cornholme, Todmorden; Station Parade, Cornholme, Todmorden.

Keswick Close, Siddal, Halifax; New Lane, Siddal, Halifax; Phoebe Lane, Siddal, Halifax; Siddal Lane, Siddal, Halifax; Hanson Lane Park, Halifax; Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax.

Patching in preparation for surface dressing work is also planned for scores of roads across the borough.