Three Halifax car parks are shutting – one for four years – while work takes place to transform how we travel around the town centre.

Calderdale Council’s car parks at Bull Green and Union Street are already closed and the one at High Street will shut this weekend.

The Union Street car park is closed for “around four years”, says the council so that the contractor carrying out work on the massive town centre project Galliford Try can have a compound there.

The High Street car park is closed for around two years so that it can become a temporary park and ride car park for NHS staff.

High Street Car Park, Halifax, which will close for two years

As reported by the Courier, major work is being carried out in Halifax town centre which means more than a year of roadworks but also total change to how we travel around the town.

And it will include getting rid of Bull Green roundabout.

A concerned Halifax office worker said: “No one knows where they will park and, where other options exist, workers are likely to work somewhere other than central Halifax, that will hurt the revival.

"I would hope the council reconsider the siting of the NHS park-and ride and look at putting that somewhere which isn't blocked by roadworks and allow those working in the town centre to park cost effectively and safely.”

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “An area of High Street car park is being leased to the NHS Trust for two years from Sunday, July 14 to be used as a park and ride site for NHS staff permit holders.

"Notices are on display in the car park to advise regular users of this change, with the car park being closed to the public from 6pm on Saturday, July 13.

“Surveys of usage and occupancy levels are undertaken in all council car parks and show there is ample alternative long-stay parking within the area and the wider town.

"In the immediate area there are 70 spaces, west of the Beehive & Cross Keys pub, that will remain open as a public car park and also Hanover Street car park, along with long-stay on-street parking.”