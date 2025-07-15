Why are Halifax roads so busy: Buses and cars diverted as crash blocks busy Calderdale road

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 17:20 BST
Drivers are being diverted after an accident on a major Calderdale route.

The crash is understood to have happened on the A58 Leeds Road between Stump Cross and Hipperholme at around 3.20pm.

The road has been shut and traffic has been slow in both directions ever since.

A diversion is in place.

The 255 bus service will be diverting right at Hipperholme, Denholme Gate road and Halifax Rd in both directions.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

