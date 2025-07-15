Why are Halifax roads so busy: Buses and cars diverted as crash blocks busy Calderdale road
Drivers are being diverted after an accident on a major Calderdale route.
The crash is understood to have happened on the A58 Leeds Road between Stump Cross and Hipperholme at around 3.20pm.
The road has been shut and traffic has been slow in both directions ever since.
A diversion is in place.
The 255 bus service will be diverting right at Hipperholme, Denholme Gate road and Halifax Rd in both directions.
