Drivers are being diverted after an accident on a major Calderdale route.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash is understood to have happened on the A58 Leeds Road between Stump Cross and Hipperholme at around 3.20pm.

The road has been shut and traffic has been slow in both directions ever since.

A diversion is in place.

The 255 bus service will be diverting right at Hipperholme, Denholme Gate road and Halifax Rd in both directions.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.