Work on M62: 15 weeks of roadworks between J23 Outlane and J24 Ainley Top with 50mph speed restrictions

Drainage replacement works will begin on the M62 this evening and last around 15 weeks.

To enable the works to take place there will be a temporary 50mph speed restriction and a ban on certain vehicles between junction 23 and 24.

The works will begin today (Monday) at 8pm and last for 15 weeks or until completed.

A notice for the works reads: “The effect of the Order will be, for 24 hours a day, at times, during the works, to:

“(i) impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M62 eastbound carriageway from 391 metres east of the exit slip road at Junction 23 (Outlane) eastwards to a point 2140 metres east of the M62 Junction 24 (Ainley Top) for a distance of 4460 metres;

“(ii) impose a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M62 eastbound entry and exit slip roads at Junction 24;

“(iii) ban vehicles with an overall width exceeding 9’6” in specified lanes on the M62 eastbound carriageway from 511 metres west of the exit slip road at Junction 24 to 2004 metres east of the eastbound entry slip road at Junction 24; and

“(iv) ban vehicles with an overall width exceeding 9’6” in specified lanes on the M62 westbound carriageway from 2300 metres west of the entry slip road at Junction 25 (Brighouse) to 602 metres west of the exit slip road at Junction 24.

“The works will also require 24 hours a day lane closures.

“Traffic management will be in force 24 hours a day and traffic signs will indicate the extent of the restrictions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or special forces vehicles) and prohibitions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or vehicles being used in connection with the said works or for winter maintenance or traffic officer purposes).”