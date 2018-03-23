VIDEO: Watch exclusive clips of Halifax's Runway 2018 modelling show

Six models took to the catwalk at the final of the Runway competition at Harvey's on Wednesday.

18-year-old student Ellie Lang, from Rishworth, took the crown.

Girls hit the catwalk at Runway 2018.

“I’m really happy to have won and I really enjoyed the whole experience,” said Ellie who is studying history, politics and philosophy at Greenhead College, Huddersfield and who has been offered a place at Merton College, Oxford to study ancient and modern history.

After it was announced she had won Ellie was congratulated by 2017 winner Ellie Smith. Her prize is a £250 voucher to spend at Harveys, a welcome to modelling course with Morton Gledhill and a professional photo shoot with a Courier photographer.

The six girls modelled several outfits from Harveys’ new Spring/Summer fashion ranges on a catwalk in front of an audience of around 100.

Among the judges was well-known singer and charity campaigner Lizzie Jones.