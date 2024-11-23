Weather flooding: Northern Rail gives update on Todmorden to Manchester Victoria service as station floods
Footage shows Walsden Station in Todmorden completely flooded after a rapid snow melt and heavy rain in the area today (November 23).
In a clip posted to X by Bill Cook, flood waters can be seen gushing down the tracks.
Northern Rail says trains are unable to run between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden with severe disruption between Leeds - Hebden Bridge - Manchester Victoria.
When asked about the likelihood of trains running from Todmorden to Manchester Victoria tomorrow, Northern Rail said: “We hope to have this link back tomorrow but this is not yet confirmed.”
Flood sirens have sounded in Hebden Bridge.
Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn posted that Market Street in the centre of Hebden Bridge was starting to flood, and that the road was also flooded at Callis Bridge, between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
"Please, if you can, stay at home,” he said at around 4.30pm.
