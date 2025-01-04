Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow predicted to hit Calderdale tonight is causing cancellations and closures.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some church services will not take place, including at The King’s Church in Halifax.

They have posted: “Because of the snow warning that is forecast for overnight and Sunday morning, King's have taken the decision to cancel our 10.30am Sunday gathering on January 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please pass this information on to others who may not be on social media.

Heavy snow is forecast tonight across Calderdale

"Apologies in advance and do pray for those who will be working throughout such as gritters, emergency services, hospitals, etc.”

Coffee and record shop Loafers, in Halifax’s Piece Hall, has also announced it will be closed tomorrow.

It posted: “As we're out of the country until Sunday night and the weather forecast overnight on Saturday into Sunday looking quite ominous (Amber snow warning) we've made the decision to close on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The safety of the staff is at the forefront of this decision and whilst it may only be a flurry of snow, we hope you can appreciate our thinking.”

St Andrew’s Parents and Toddlers, which meets every Monday at St Andrew’s Church in Halifax, have announced they will not be open on Monday because of the weather.

"Happy New Year! But we are closed Monday, January 6 in view of bad weather. Will be back January 13 as normal, 9.15am until 11.15am. Stay warm and dry!”

Meantime the Victoria Theatre has asked people planning to attend its pantomime performances this weekend to keep an eye on the weather and its website for potential delays or cancellations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has posted: “There are amber weather warnings for snow forecasted to fall across West Yorkshire from late afternoon on Saturday until midnight on Sunday. This may affect travel for visitors and staff, and we will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions.

"We will be updating customers as much as possible on the website and social media. We will also email customers if there are any performance delays or cancellations.

"If you have tickets to see Peter Pan on these dates, we recommend you check these channels regularly and keep an eye out for any email communications from the Victoria Theatre.”

As reported by the Courier, an amber weather warning for snow is in place for Calderdale from 9pm today until 11.59pm tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is also in place until 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting 11 hours of heavy snow overnight.