Will it snow in Halifax: Hour-by-hour forecast as amber weather warning for snow issued for Halifax, Elland, Todmorden and Brighouse
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An amber weather warning for snow has been issued across the borough for between 9pm tomorrow and 11.59pm on Sunday.
There is also a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from noon tomorrow until 11.59pm on Sunday.
The Met Office says the snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England, with some rural communities cut off; power cuts and mobile phone coverage affected; delays and cancellations to rail and air travel; and travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.
It is predicting snow will start to fall here at around 10pm pm on Saturday, becoming heavy by midnight and continually to fall heavily until around 9am on Sunday.
It forecasts that the snow will then turn to sleet, and later rain.
Temperatures will range between 3C and 0C on Sunday but will feel as cold as -5C on Sunday morning.
The BBC forecast is predicting less heavy snow.
Here is an hour-by-hour forecast from when the snow is set to start, according to the BBC’s forecast.
Saturday at 10pm: Light snow and light winds, and 1C, feeling like -2C
11pm: Sleet and light winds, and 1C, feeling like -3C
Midnight: Sleet and gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -3C
1am on Sunday: Light snow and gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C
2am: Light snow and gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C
3am: Light snow and moderate breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C
4am: Sleet and a moderate breeze, and 1C, feeling like -5C
5am: Sleet and a moderate breeze, and 1C, feeling like -5C
6am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -5C
7am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -5C
8am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 0C, feeling like -5C
9am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C
10am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -4C
11am: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -3C
Noon: Sleet and a gentle breeze, and 1C, feeling like -3C
1pm: Heavy rain and a gentle breeze, and 2C, feeling like -2C
2pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 2C, feeling like -1C
3pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 2C, feeling like -1C
4pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 2C, feeling like -1C
5pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 2C, feeling like -1C
6pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 3C, feeling like 0C
7pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 3C, feeling like 0C
8pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 3C, feeling like 0C
9pm: Heavy rain and light winds, and 3C, feeling like 0C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.