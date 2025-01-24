Amber weather warning: High winds for Storm Éowyn arrive in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption today (Friday).
An amber weather warning is now place for Calderdale until 9pm.
There’s also a yellow weather warning in place from midnight to 11.59pm today.
Amber wind warning: What should I expect?
Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close
There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
