Amber weather warning: High winds for Storm Éowyn arrive in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 08:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
High winds have arrived in Calderdale.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption today (Friday).

Read More
Storm Eowyn: 24-hour weather warning for power cuts, injuries and 'flying debris...

An amber weather warning is now place for Calderdale until 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also a yellow weather warning in place from midnight to 11.59pm today.

Amber wind warning: What should I expect?

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Related topics:Storm ÉowynHalifaxBrighouseTodmordenCalderdalePower cuts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice