Amber weather warning: High winds for Storm Éowyn arrive in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High winds have arrived in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption today (Friday).

An amber weather warning is now place for Calderdale until 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also a yellow weather warning in place from midnight to 11.59pm today.

Amber wind warning: What should I expect?

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties