BeMoorAware: How to keep our moorlands safe in the sunshine this summer

If you’re planning to head out to the moors this summer to enjoy the sunshine surrounded by beautiful views, there are a few things to be aware of to keep our countryside safe.

The recent warm weather has increased the likelihood of moorland fires on tinder-dry landscapes.

Yorkshire Water have shared: “We want everyone to go outdoors and enjoy the sunshine, together with our partners West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), here are some simple tips to help visitors #BeMoorAware and understand of the impact moorland wildfires can have and how we can prevent wildfires across the Yorkshire region.”

Widdop Reservoir

By following these simple tips, we can all appreciate this beautiful landscape safely whilst protecting the wildlife and moors.

Don’t light barbecues or fires anywhere in the countryside

Clear up and take your rubbish home with you after picnics

Follow the Countryside Code – This guidance is about respecting, protecting and enjoying the great outdoors and it includes simple things such as parking respectfully, keeping to footpaths, closing gates behind you and taking your litter away.

Don’t leave glass bottles – Not only can they hurt people and animals, but they can also magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire.

Never throw lighted cigarette butts onto the ground or out of the car window – They frequently start fires on tinder dry environments so please extinguish them and dispose of them carefully.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO’s) are in place on moorland which ban barbeques, fires, sky lanterns, fireworks and other dangerous items from moorland across West Yorkshire. If you see anyone on moorland with barbeques or fireworks, dial 999 and ask for FIRE.

Following these simple rules will keep the moorland and surrounding area safe for everyone to enjoy throughout the summer and beyond.

For more information about #BeMoreAware and wildfire safety visit westyorksfire.gov.uk