Drivers told to take care on the roads in Calderdale as freezing temperatures bring ice to borough
Calderdale Council shared: “Following the recent heavy rainfall, roads have reopened but there is still a lot of surface water.
"With freezing temperatures, there is a significant risk of ice this morning so please take extra care on the roads.”
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice yesterday (Wednesday) and could lead to some difficult travel conditions.
In Calderdale temperatures were down at -3C this morning (Thursday) and are only expected to reach 2C at the highest.
Clear skies are also expected throughout most of the day.
This evening is set to become dry and clear everywhere, with a widespread frost quickly developing. Later tonight cloudier conditions and scattered showers will arrive.
