Drivers told to take care on the roads in Calderdale as freezing temperatures bring ice to borough

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads as a yellow weather warning for ice is issued by the Met Office.

Calderdale Council shared: “Following the recent heavy rainfall, roads have reopened but there is still a lot of surface water.

Read More
Snow in Halifax: Ice and snow warnings issued for Halifax, Elland, Todmorden and...

"With freezing temperatures, there is a significant risk of ice this morning so please take extra care on the roads.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
(Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)(Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice yesterday (Wednesday) and could lead to some difficult travel conditions.

In Calderdale temperatures were down at -3C this morning (Thursday) and are only expected to reach 2C at the highest.

Clear skies are also expected throughout most of the day.

This evening is set to become dry and clear everywhere, with a widespread frost quickly developing. Later tonight cloudier conditions and scattered showers will arrive.

Related topics:DriversCalderdaleMet OfficeCalderdale Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice