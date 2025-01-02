Drivers told to take care on the roads in Calderdale as freezing temperatures bring ice to borough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads as a yellow weather warning for ice is issued by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council shared: “Following the recent heavy rainfall, roads have reopened but there is still a lot of surface water.

"With freezing temperatures, there is a significant risk of ice this morning so please take extra care on the roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice yesterday (Wednesday) and could lead to some difficult travel conditions.

In Calderdale temperatures were down at -3C this morning (Thursday) and are only expected to reach 2C at the highest.

Clear skies are also expected throughout most of the day.

This evening is set to become dry and clear everywhere, with a widespread frost quickly developing. Later tonight cloudier conditions and scattered showers will arrive.