Five years on from Storm Ciara - Calderdale Council reflects on progress made to increase resilience

This February marks the fifth anniversary of flooding in Calderdale caused by Storm Ciara. Calderdale Council is reflecting on the progress made to increase resilience, as well as highlighting the ongoing risks.

On February 9 2020, Storm Ciara caused 10 miles of damage across Calderdale.

As the fourth major flood event in the area within eight years, Storm Ciara caused flooding in around 1,200 houses and business properties.

Storm Dennis and subsequent heavy rain further impacted the borough.

Storm Ciara brought a month’s worth of rain to parts of the borough in just 24 hours, resulting in devastating impacts on highways, residential and business properties, and other essential infrastructure.

Over the past five years, Calderdale Council and partners, including the Environment Agency, have made strides in supporting flood resilience and taking climate action.

This has included:

Securing £133 million to fund initiatives focused on strengthening defences, implementing natural flood management, improving infrastructure resilience, and building community resilience.

Making significant progress on flood alleviation schemes across the borough. By 2027, seven schemes in Calderdale will protect over 1,390 properties.

Utilising more than 120 sites for natural flood management since 2016, with the involvement of over ten delivery partners, hundreds of volunteers, and multiple funding sources.

Refreshing the Calderdale Flood Action Plan, which outlines actions to recover from past floods, minimise future flood impacts, and enhance resilience.

The launch of the Climate Action Plan, setting out the steps required to meet the borough’s ambitious targets to be net zero by 2038, with significant progress by 2030.

Flood resilience measures help to reduce the impact of flooding, but the risk cannot be completely removed.

The council is reminding people of the importance of being prepared and expert advice on preparing for, responding to and recovering from flooding is available at eyeoncalderdale.com.

There are many different reasons why an area might flood but communities in Calderdale are particularly at risk, with the borough’s unique landscape making it especially vulnerable to floods as rainwater runs down the steep hillsides into the River Calder, causing river levels to rise sharply.

Whilst flooding close to main rivers can be predicted to an extent, surface water flooding, flooding from canals and smaller watercourses, blocked culverts and road drainage often occur unexpectedly and can still lead to significant impact.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Although it’s five years since Storm Ciara caused significant flooding in Calderdale, there have been minor incidents since, as well as a number of near misses.

“We continue to do all we can to increase flood resilience across the borough and some great progress has been made over the last five years.

"However, as climate change makes extreme weather events more likely, the risk can never be completely removed and it’s important that people know how to prepare, respond and recover from flooding.

“Surface water flooding can be especially difficult to predict but can cause major issues.

"We’re raising awareness of the many risks associated with surface water, especially those related to driving in floodwater, which is not only incredibly dangerous, but can also exacerbate flood damage.”