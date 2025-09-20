Flood alert issued for River Calder as heavy rain batters Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse

A flood alert has been issued in Calderdale after day of heavy rain.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain which is in place until 3am tomorrow (Sunday).

Rain has battered the borough all day and now the Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Upper River Calder catchment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The alert area is along the River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.

The Environment Agency said: “River levels are rising due to heavy rainfall today.

"Flooding is possible overnight into tomorrow morning.

“We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Calder.

“As further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours, it is possible that we may need to issue flood warnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

“Avoid using low-lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses.”

A flood alert means that flooding is possible and people should be prepared.