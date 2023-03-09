Already some schools have announced they will be shut today or close early.

Mixenden Library and Akroyd Library are closed today and all other Calderdale libraries will close at 3pm, possibly earlier if conditions worsen.

The snow on Savile Park Moor in Halifax

Piece Hall shop Magical and Mysitcal has said it will close at lunchtime.

The Edge play gym in Brighouse is shutting at 2.30pm and Sunny Gym play gym in Elland is closed today (Thursday).

Hardcastle Crags is closed today.

Calderdale Council says all refuse and recycling rounds are currently unaffected by the weather but if it deteriorates, the crews will collect where safe and any recycling not taken by the end of this Saturday will be carried over to the next scheduled day.

For refuse not collected by the end of Saturday, crews will return as and when they can during the following week.

All household waste recycling centres remain open apart from Brighouse’s which is closed for the rest of today.

Calderdale Registrar Office is shutting early today.

Lucy’s Little Bakehouse in Westgate Arcade in Halifax is shutting at 2pm.

Mags on Ramps Skatepark is closed.

Halifax Panthers says its offices are closing early and the club’s shop will be closed this evening.

Harveys of Halifax is shutting at 4pm.