People in Calderdale are being urged to avoid non-essential journeys amidst “extremely dangerous conditions”.

Calderdale Council has issued a warning over ice on roads and footpaths this week.

It is asking people to avoid non-essential journeys, check in on elderly and vulnerable neighbours, and keep an eye on the latest weather updates.

"With low temperatures forecast, it's important for your health to make sure that you keep warm,” it has posted.

Ice is set to cause disruption this week in Calderdale

"Eat at least one hot meal a day, wear layers of clothes to trap warm air, and heat your home, or the rooms you use often, to 18C.”

Bin and recycling collections are taking place today, says the council, and will make collections “where it is safe to do so”.

"Please leave containers out and crews will collect when they can over the coming days,” says the council’s website.

"Crews can only work where it is safe so this will mostly be on main roads where accessible.

"Please help crews by shaking snow off your recycling and bin lids and make sure bin lids aren’t frozen down so they can be pulled to the vehicle more easily and less likely to be damaged when emptying.

"Household Waste Recycling Centres will be delayed in opening whilst site staff treat surfaces.”

As reported by the Courier, the Met Office is forecasting sleet and more snow today, and sub-zero temperatures that feel like -5C.

And it is set to get even colder, with temperatures ranging between 2C and -5C tomorrow and 2C and -7C on Thursday.