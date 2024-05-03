Halifax weather forecast: Here is when it is predicted to be dry enough for a day out and when it will rain in Calderdale this May bank holiday weekend
For those looking for a day out, the best weather is being forecast for Sunday and Monday.
The Met Office is predicting tomorrow will start off misty, becoming overcast from around 9am with grey clouds continuing throughout the day.
It’s likely to stay dry, though, with temperatures ranging between 13C and 8C.
Sunday will also be dry with less-grey clouds and sunshine and feeling warmer, with temperatures ranging between 16C and 9C.
Monday is predicted to be much the same, with cloud changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Temperatures will range between 16C and 9C.
The Met Office’s national forecast for next week says: “Strong signal for a continued build of high pressure across the UK by the middle of next week.
"This will bring more in the way of dry and fine weather for most areas, although there is still a chance of some showers in places at first, and a risk also of some more persistent rain rounding the high into north-western parts of the country.
"The high is likely to maintain influence into the weekend before starting to weaken the following week.
"So a continuation of fine conditions next weekend seems likely, before a return of less settled conditions by the end of the period.
"Temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal for early May.”
