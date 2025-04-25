Halifax weather: Temperatures forecast to rise to 24C in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will there be a “mini-heatwave” in Halifax next week?

The Met Office has forecast a rise in temperatures for much of the UK next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday) it is set to be largely cloudy, with some hazy sunshine perhaps developing later.

Temperatures will start to increase on Sunday (April 27) with highs of 19C and lows of 8C.

Here are the temperatures forecast by the Met Office next week:

Monday, April 28 – Highs of 21C and lows of 8C

Tuesday, April 29 – Highs of 22C and lows of 10C

Wednesday, April 30 – Highs of 24C and lows of 10C

Thursday, May 1 – Highs of 22C and lows of 8C

Pollen levels are also forecast to be high next week.