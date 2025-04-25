Halifax weather: Temperatures forecast to rise to 24C in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Todmorden next week
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Will there be a “mini-heatwave” in Halifax next week?
The Met Office has forecast a rise in temperatures for much of the UK next week.
Tomorrow (Saturday) it is set to be largely cloudy, with some hazy sunshine perhaps developing later.
Temperatures will start to increase on Sunday (April 27) with highs of 19C and lows of 8C.
Here are the temperatures forecast by the Met Office next week:
- Monday, April 28 – Highs of 21C and lows of 8C
- Tuesday, April 29 – Highs of 22C and lows of 10C
- Wednesday, April 30 – Highs of 24C and lows of 10C
- Thursday, May 1 – Highs of 22C and lows of 8C
Pollen levels are also forecast to be high next week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.