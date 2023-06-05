Heatwave: Here is when weather is set to reach 24C in Halifax and rest of Calderdale and how long hot weather is forecast to continue
According to the BBC forecast, temperatures will reach highs of 18C or 19C over the coming days before soaring to 21C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday and Monday.
While Monday could also bring some light rain showers, the weather is set to stay mostly dry right into next weekend as well, with temperatures continuing to reach around 23C.
The Met Office’s forecast is similar, and says the North of England can expect warm weather right through until early July.
Today (Monday), Calderdale will see sunshine and some clouds with light winds with temperatures reaching 19C.
Tomorrow could start with more cloud but the sunshine will start breaking through at around 11am, with temperatures of between 7C and 18C.