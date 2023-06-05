News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Heatwave: Here is when weather is set to reach 24C in Halifax and rest of Calderdale and how long hot weather is forecast to continue

Calderdale has been basking in some glorious sunshine – and it is set to get even hotter later this week.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

According to the BBC forecast, temperatures will reach highs of 18C or 19C over the coming days before soaring to 21C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday and Monday.

While Monday could also bring some light rain showers, the weather is set to stay mostly dry right into next weekend as well, with temperatures continuing to reach around 23C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office’s forecast is similar, and says the North of England can expect warm weather right through until early July.

It will definitely be ice-cream weatherIt will definitely be ice-cream weather
It will definitely be ice-cream weather
Most Popular

Today (Monday), Calderdale will see sunshine and some clouds with light winds with temperatures reaching 19C.

Tomorrow could start with more cloud but the sunshine will start breaking through at around 11am, with temperatures of between 7C and 18C.

New vegan and vegetarian brunch house opening in Halifax town centre this weekend

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleBBCMet OfficeEnglandNorth