According to the BBC forecast, temperatures will reach highs of 18C or 19C over the coming days before soaring to 21C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday and Monday.

While Monday could also bring some light rain showers, the weather is set to stay mostly dry right into next weekend as well, with temperatures continuing to reach around 23C.

The Met Office’s forecast is similar, and says the North of England can expect warm weather right through until early July.

It will definitely be ice-cream weather

Today (Monday), Calderdale will see sunshine and some clouds with light winds with temperatures reaching 19C.