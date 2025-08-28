Hosepipe ban update: This summer will ‘almost certainly’ be warmest on record for the UK as hosepipe ban continues

Provisional statistics from the Met Office show that summer 2025 will ‘almost certainly’ be the warmest summer on record for the UK, as the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire continues.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 would move 2018 off the top spot and relegate 1976 out of the top five warmest summer in a series which dates back to 1884.

The UK’s mean temperature from 1 June to 25 August currently stands at 16.13°C, which is 1.54°C above the long-term meteorological average. At present, 2018 is the warmest summer since 1884, with a mean temperature of 15.76°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden. Picture: Adrian Kellett.

Met Office scientist, Emily Carlisle, said: “Provisional Met Office statistics show that summer 2025 will almost certainly be the warmest summer on record. At present, mean temperature is tracking at 16.13°C. The current record is 15.76°C, set in 2018. So, unless temperatures are around four degrees below average for the rest of August - which the forecast does not suggest - it looks like the current record will be exceeded.

“This would move 1976 out of the top five warmest summers since 1884, leaving all five warmest summers having occurred since the year 2000.

“Of course, there are still a few days left of meteorological summer to go, but it’s very unlikely anything will stop summer 2025 from being the warmest on record.”

Temporary hosepipe restrictions have been in force in Yorkshire after the region was declared in drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe restrictions will remain in place following any wet weather the region experiences in the coming days.

Following heavy downpours in parts of the county yesterday (Wednesday), forecasts suggest more rainfall across Yorkshire in the coming days.

However, the rainfall will not be enough to remove the hosepipe restrictions. Yorkshire experienced the driest spring in 132 years, and August is expected to receive well below long-term average rainfall, which will be the seventh consecutive month of below average rainfall.

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been decreasing since late January due to the dry and warm weather, with stocks currently at 35.8 per cent - well below the 73.4 per cent average for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re expecting some more welcome rainfall over the next few days. While welcome, it is likely to be taken up by plants and the parched ground and countryside, with very little making its way into our reservoirs.

“Hosepipe restrictions will remain in place until reservoir stocks have recovered – this could extend into the winter – as we are planning for the short-term and to ensure we have adequate supplies heading into the spring and summer of 2026.

“The efforts of customers to reduce water usage, our work to reduce leakage and the drought orders and permits we have in place, as well as others we have applied for, are all helping to reduce demand and protect the water stocks so everyone will have the water they need.”