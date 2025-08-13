How hot will it be in Halifax today? Temperatures to hit 32C as yellow heat alert is issued

Temperatures in Calderdale are set to soar today (Wednesday) as they are predicted to reach a sizzling 32C.

A yellow heat warning has been issued as “significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures”.

These include:

a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups

a likely increase in demand for health services

internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment

the heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services

indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings

In Halifax, the Met Office forecasts sun all day today with temperatures reaching 32C between 3pm and 4pm.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but still hot, with sunny intervals forecast and temperatures to reach a high of 24C.

Over the weekend temperatures are predicted to reach 26C on Friday and 24C on Saturday and Sunday.