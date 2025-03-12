The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice tomorrow as temperatures in Calderdale drop.

The warning is in place for much of West, North and South Yorkshire up to parts of Northumberland.

The Met Office says showers, perhaps wintry, and temperatures close to zero, may lead to a few icy surfaces developing.

The warning is in place from 3am to 9am tomorrow (Thursday).

In forecast for Halifax will see temperatures to drop tonight (Wednesday) with it being overcast followed by light showers tomorrow afternoon. Highs of 8C and lows of 0C.

On Friday (March 14) sunny intervals will change to overcast by late morning. Highs of 8C and lows of 1C.

What can you expect from the weather warning

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. leading to a greater chance of injuries or accidents