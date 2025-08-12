Latest on Yorkshire hosepipe ban: Yorkshire Water is urging customers to continue saving water ahead of heatwave

Yorkshire Water is urging customers to continue their efforts to save water ahead of the fourth heatwave of 2025.

Since hosepipe restrictions were implemented on July 11, domestic water usage has decreased by 10 per cent - which is the equivalent to 35 million litres per day in cooler temperatures and 70-80 million on hotter days experienced during a heatwave.

Average water demand over the last seven days in Yorkshire has been almost 1.3 billion litres per day, which has resulted in a drop in reservoir stocks to 42.2 per cent - well below the average of 74.8 per cent at this time of year.

In previous heatwaves prior to the hosepipe restrictions, demand increased to almost 1.5 billion litres per day.

Yorkshire Water is also continuing it’s work to repair more leaks – completing more than 800 repairs per week – as well as increasing the speed of water mains replacement as part of the £406m investment programme to lay new mains over the next five years to reduce leaks and bursts.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from our customers since introducing the hosepipe restrictions – from them putting the hosepipes away and fixing leaky loos, to installing water butts and reporting leaks they see in the street to us so we can repair them as quickly as possible.

“Despite the reduction in water use and leakage being at its lowest ever level following our leak repairs, reservoir stocks dropped over the last seven days to 42.2 per cent, well below the average of 74.8 per cent, and the lowest they have ever been at this time of year after an extremely dry 2025.

“With the hot weather ahead of us we’re asking customers to keep going with their efforts to save water as everything we do know will help to protect water supplies and the environment.”