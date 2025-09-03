Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Calderdale tomorrow (Thursday).

The warning is in place from 2am until 5pm tomorrow and may cause some localised flooding.

In Halifax, the Met Office forecasts rain from 10am until 5pm with highs of 17C and lows of 11C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Calderdale tomorrow. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributors

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend it is set to be drier and more settled with good spells of sunshine, though the odd shower is possible.

Outbreaks of rain likely on Sunday afternoon with winds strengthening.

What should I expect from the yellow warning?

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

