Snow in Halifax: All household waste recycling centres in Calderdale closed today as council advises against unnecessary journeys

Calderdale Council says all household waste recycling centres will be closed across the borough today (Sunday) due to the heavy snow.

Calderdale has been hit by a blanket of snow overnight, causing disruption to public transport, with sleet forecast throughout the rest of the day.

The council is advising people to take extra care and not to make unnecessary journeys.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Theatre say this morning's 10.30am performance of Peter Pan has been cancelled due to the snow.

The theatre said: “We have made this decision for the safety of all customers, performers and staff. All ticket holders will be contacted and refunds will be issued in due course.”