Snow in Halifax: All household waste recycling centres in Calderdale closed today as council advises against unnecessary journeys
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Calderdale Council says all household waste recycling centres will be closed across the borough today (Sunday) due to the heavy snow.
Calderdale has been hit by a blanket of snow overnight, causing disruption to public transport, with sleet forecast throughout the rest of the day.
The council is advising people to take extra care and not to make unnecessary journeys.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Theatre say this morning's 10.30am performance of Peter Pan has been cancelled due to the snow.
The theatre said: “We have made this decision for the safety of all customers, performers and staff. All ticket holders will be contacted and refunds will be issued in due course.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.