Snow in Halifax: Businesses and services that are closed today in Halifax and rest of Calderdale because of amber snow warning

Some businesses and services in Halifax say they will not operate today because of the heavy snow that is forecast.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
Discover Halifax has announced its hub in Woolshops in Halifax town centre is not open today.

And Unmasked Mental Health is not running its peer support sessions this evening.

As reported by the Courier, several Calderdale schools are closed today and some say they will shut early.

Snow means some businesses are shut todaySnow means some businesses are shut today
You can find the latest list of these HERE.

We will update this story with any more closures as we get them.

For an hour-by-hour forecast for today, visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/when-will-it-snow-in-halifax-hour-by-hour-weather-forecast-for-halifax-sowerby-bridge-elland-brighouse-and-todmorden-as-met-office-issues-amber-weather-warning-for-snow-and-schools-shut-4509672

