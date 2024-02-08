Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover Halifax has announced its hub in Woolshops in Halifax town centre is not open today.

And Unmasked Mental Health is not running its peer support sessions this evening.

As reported by the Courier, several Calderdale schools are closed today and some say they will shut early.

Snow means some businesses are shut today

You can find the latest list of these HERE.

We will update this story with any more closures as we get them.