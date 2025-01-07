Snow in Halifax: Children allowed out of school early as more snow forecast and temperatures plummet in Elland, Brighouse, Halifax and Hebden Bridge
Many schools are shut today because of the weather but some that are open are allowing concerned parents to pick up their children earlier than usual.
Todmorden High School has posted: “If you are concerned about your child getting home, please make contact with them - we will allow them to check their phones today as our switchboard will be overwhelmed.
"We also allow them to contact you if they are concerned. We will check messages and allow them to leave where you have given permission.”
Calderdale College has said it is shutting at 4pm because of the weather and tonight’s evening classes are cancelled.
All of Calderdale’s libraries are shutting earlier than usual, at 5pm, and a Lego activity due to take place at Sowerby Bridge Library has been postponed until next week.
The Met Office is predicting snow at 3pm which it says will turn heavy by 4pm.
Already low temperatures are set to plummet overnight, feeling like -7C by 8am tomorrow.
Thursday and the early hours of Friday are set to be even colder, reaching a low of what will feel like -10C.
