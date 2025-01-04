Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Calderdale are being urged to leave space for gritters to get through ahead of heavy snow.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued an amber warning across the borough for snow from 9pm today until 11.59pm tomorrow, and a yellow warning for snow and ice from noon today until 11.59pm tomorrow.

Calderdale Council is asking people to ensure there is enough space on the borough’s roads for its gritting fleet to get past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our gritters are prepared for the wintry weather forecast over the weekend,” they posted.

Calderdale is preparing for snow

"Please help us treat the gritting network by leaving enough space in the road for us to get through. We need a clearance of 3.5m between parked cars.”

Meantime the Victoria Theatre has asked people planning to attend its pantomime performances this weekend to keep an eye on the weather and its website for potential delays or cancellations.

It has posted: “There are amber weather warnings for snow forecasted to fall across West Yorkshire from late afternoon on Saturday until midnight on Sunday. This may affect travel for visitors and staff, and we will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be updating customers as much as possible on the website and social media. We will also email customers if there are any performance delays or cancellations.

"If you have tickets to see Peter Pan on these dates, we recommend you check these channels regularly and keep an eye out for any email communications from the Victoria Theatre.”