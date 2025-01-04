Snow in Halifax: 'Leave room for gritters to get through' plea and warning to panto ticket-holders as Calderdale prepares for snow
The Met Office has issued an amber warning across the borough for snow from 9pm today until 11.59pm tomorrow, and a yellow warning for snow and ice from noon today until 11.59pm tomorrow.
Calderdale Council is asking people to ensure there is enough space on the borough’s roads for its gritting fleet to get past.
"Our gritters are prepared for the wintry weather forecast over the weekend,” they posted.
"Please help us treat the gritting network by leaving enough space in the road for us to get through. We need a clearance of 3.5m between parked cars.”
Meantime the Victoria Theatre has asked people planning to attend its pantomime performances this weekend to keep an eye on the weather and its website for potential delays or cancellations.
It has posted: “There are amber weather warnings for snow forecasted to fall across West Yorkshire from late afternoon on Saturday until midnight on Sunday. This may affect travel for visitors and staff, and we will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions.
"We will be updating customers as much as possible on the website and social media. We will also email customers if there are any performance delays or cancellations.
"If you have tickets to see Peter Pan on these dates, we recommend you check these channels regularly and keep an eye out for any email communications from the Victoria Theatre.”
