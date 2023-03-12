News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sledging at Shibden Park. Matthew Booth and sister Sophie Booth
Sledging at Shibden Park. Matthew Booth and sister Sophie Booth
Sledging at Shibden Park. Matthew Booth and sister Sophie Booth

Snow in Halifax: Photos of sledging at Shibden and pretty winter scenes

People all over Calderdale have been dusting off their sledges over the past few days to make the most of the snow.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 5:59pm

Many of them flocked to Shibden Park, where long slopes make for perfect sledging terrain.

Out photographer Jim Fitton was out to capture the fun yesterday (Saturday) as well as some beautiful snowy landscapes.

Halifax primary school sets this cute snow day homework for its children

Snow: These are the best places to go sledging around Halifax according to Courier readers

Snow in Halifax: 33 more pictures sent in by Halifax Courier readers as snow covers most of Calderdale

Snowy Lightcliffe

1. Snow in Halifax: Photos of sledging at Shibden and pretty winter scenes

Snowy Lightcliffe

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Sledging at Shibden Park. Caleb Oates, seven

2. Snow in Halifax: Photos of sledging at Shibden and pretty winter scenes

Sledging at Shibden Park. Caleb Oates, seven

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Snowy Clifton

3. Snow in Halifax: Photos of sledging at Shibden and pretty winter scenes

Snowy Clifton

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Sledging at Shibden Park. Harry Simpson, three, with dad Luke Simpson.

4. Snow in Halifax: Photos of sledging at Shibden and pretty winter scenes

Sledging at Shibden Park. Harry Simpson, three, with dad Luke Simpson.

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
HalifaxPeopleCalderdale