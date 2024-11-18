Snow in Halifax: Piece Hall announces early closure ahead of 11 hours of snow forecast for tonight in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Halifax’s Piece Hall is shutting early tonight ahead of the heavy snow being forecast.

The venue would usually be open until 11pm on a Monday but has announced that it will be closing at 9pm.

"Due to the forecast snow, The Piece Hall will be closing at 9pm to keep everyone safe,” it has posted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calderdale schools have been contacting parents to remind them of their winter weather policies after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued for between 7pm tonight and 10am tomorrow.

The Piece Hall in Halifax is shutting early tonightThe Piece Hall in Halifax is shutting early tonight
The Piece Hall in Halifax is shutting early tonight

Both the Met Office and BBC are predicting snow will start to fall this evening and continue through the night and into the early hours of tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting a staggering 11 hours of snow for Halifax, including nine hours of heavy snow.

You can read an-hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours HERE

Keep an eye on the Courier website for all the latest snow updates including travel news, road updates and any school closures.

Related topics:Met OfficeBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice