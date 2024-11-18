Snow in Halifax: Piece Hall announces early closure ahead of 11 hours of snow forecast for tonight in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
The venue would usually be open until 11pm on a Monday but has announced that it will be closing at 9pm.
"Due to the forecast snow, The Piece Hall will be closing at 9pm to keep everyone safe,” it has posted.
Calderdale schools have been contacting parents to remind them of their winter weather policies after a yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued for between 7pm tonight and 10am tomorrow.
Both the Met Office and BBC are predicting snow will start to fall this evening and continue through the night and into the early hours of tomorrow.
The Met Office is forecasting a staggering 11 hours of snow for Halifax, including nine hours of heavy snow.
